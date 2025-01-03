Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Dr Vihaan nurses Jhanak’s injury; Jhanak takes responsibility of Vihaan’s kid

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures will see a new phase in the storyline after Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) kidnap. As we know, Jhanak succeeded in escaping from the goons who had kept her captive. She got into a truck where she was found bleeding. On the other hand, Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) was worried about Jhanak’s whereabouts but was helpless as he could not leave Arshi (Chandni Sharma). He asked Aditya to find Jhanak.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak being taken care of on the roadside in Gujarat highway where the truck is found. Jhanak will be spotted by Dr Vihaan (Kunal Verma) and his friend who will be with a newborn kid of Vihaan. Dr Vihaan will nurse Jhanak’s wound and will treat her. Jhanak who would not remember anything about her, will find peace and happiness in handling Vihaan’s newborn kid.

Jhanak will agree to accompany them to Vihaan’s house. Meanwhile, Jhanak will develop a strong bond with the kid who will immediately stop crying when it will be with Jhanak.

In this way, Jhanak will enter Vihaan’s family which will be a big Gujarati family.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.