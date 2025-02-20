Mugdha Chaphekar & Puja Banerjee To Add Spice In Jamai Number One

Jamai Raja, the 2014 show that won the audience’s hearts with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta in the lead, ruled again with the Jamai Raja 2.0 version on the OTT platform Zee5. The show returned to television with Jamai Number One, featuring popular actor Abhishek Malik. The show, produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studios LSD, casts Simran Kaur as the female lead.

According to exclusive reports, Jamai Number One will welcome a new twist with the entry of a new cast. Popular TV actress Mugdha Chaphekar, last seen in one of the longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya, will appear in the show with actress Puja Banerjee, who is known for her stints in Qubool Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Paap, and many more. Both actresses will appear as special guests in the Maha episode, which will happen soon.

Mugdha Chaphekar is a well-known actress who has appeared in top shows like Satrangi Sasural, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Junior G, Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, and Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo. On the other hand, Puja Banerjee has been featured in Veedu Theda, Great Grand Masti, Paap, Comedy Nights Bachao, and many more.

Jamai Number One premiered on Zee TV on 9 December 2025. It is produced by Prateek Sharma under Studios LSD. The show stars Abhishek Malik and Simran Kaur in the lead roles.