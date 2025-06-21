Mugdha Chaphekar Gets Nostalgic Revisiting Moments With Kumkum Bhagya Co-stars, See Pics

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya continues to rule over hearts. Actress Mugdha Chaphekar, who has been part of the show for a long time, revisited her memory lane, getting nostalgic while watching photo diaries from Kumkum Bhagya. Expressing her feelings, the actress shared a series of photos with her co-stars, sharing cute moments from the past.

Mugdha shared a bunch of photos in her Instagram story. Firstly, she re-shared a reel post that she had previously shared with her on-screen partner, Krishna Kaul. She tagged this fun banter between the two as ‘Magical days.’

In the next photo, Mugdha shared a throwback photo from the sets where she posed her on-screen mother-in-law, grandmother, and one of the other characters, flashing their big smiles. Expressing her feelings with dropped emojis in the text surprised fans and said, “Look what I found.”

Lastly, Mughda dropped a picture with her close friend Aparna Mishra and shared, “Going through ‘favorites’ album, end up staring at the pic with your favorite person of all time.” The actress got nostalgic seeing the pictures from the past and couldn’t stop staring at a picture with her best friend, Aparna.

In the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha Chaphekar played the role of Prachi, paired with Krishna Kaul as Ranbir, as the first-generation lead.