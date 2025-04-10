Ravish Desai & Mugdha Chaphekar Divorce: This Is Why The Couple Headed For Separation

Television actor Ravish Desai recently announced his divorce from his wife, Mugdha Chaphekar. This has come as shocking news for the couple’s fans. The duo has been together for the last nine years, and with their togetherness, they have always won hearts. Their love story began on the sets of the show Satrangi Sasural back in 2014. The couple met on the sets of their show, and later, after two years, in 2016, they tied the knot.

With their chemistry and bond, the couple often serves ‘goals’ for the new generation. However, their separation has come as a shock, which has left fans wondering what went wrong between the two. According to the latest media reports, the baby is the major reason behind Ravish and Mugdha’s separation. If sources are to believe, the Made In Havean actor wanted a baby in his house, but Mughda didn’t wish to have a baby right now because she is fully focusing on her career at the moment.

In addition, Mugdha wishes to continue her career as, amidst the work, she cannot handle her baby. The argument about this led to major differences, leading to their divorce. Also, the couple had been leaving separately for a few months before their separation.

However, Ravish’s separation announcement looked respectful. He revealed that the decision was made after much contemplation and is deeply rooted in mutual respect and friendship. He also asked not to point out anyone and requested privacy during this tough time.