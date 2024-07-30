Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: RV & Khushi Fight In Jail, Neha Demands More Money From Harman & Purvi

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Purvi (Rachi Sharma) trying to prove her husband RV (Abrar Qazi) innocent. Harleen orders Purvi to leave the house and go away from RV’s life. However, Purvi denies it, stating that RV needs her right now. At the same time, Harman and other male members of the family support Purvi in proving RV innocent. Purvi and Harman meet Neha to convince her to withdraw the case. Harman also offers her a suitcase full of money. But she denies it.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Neha question Harman’s reason for offering her money. She questions if they want her to withdraw the case in exchange for money. Harman agrees to Neha, but Neha denies it sarcastically. Neha highlights that this much money is not enough, which leaves Harman in shock, and he asks if she needs more. Neha’s demand for more money leaves Harman and Purvi shocked.

On the other hand, Khushi goes to meet RV in jail. She tries to console him, but RV backfires at her. He questions if she has come to see his bad condition. Khushi reveals that Purvi will prove him innocent. Upon this, RV taunts Khushi that Purvi will support him because she is not Khushi.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).