Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Episode: RV Gets Proved Guilty For Molestation, Monisha Rejoiced

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with RV (Abrar Qazi) getting arrested for molesting Neha Singh, disguised as Netra. Harleen creates drama at the police station, and she claims that her son has not done anything. However, the female police officer reveals that there is a similar complaint against RV in our records. The media questions Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) absence and speculates whether she has left RV. RV’s grandmother clarifies that Purvi has not left RV. While Purvi feels guilty and rushes to the police station, she meets with an accident.

In the upcoming episode, the female police officer asks RV to remove his shirt as the inspection officer has come, and he will analyze the details. As soon as TV took out his shirt, the inspection officer claimed that RV might have committed the crime by witnessing the marks on his body. RV is shocked to hear this. On the other hand, Monisha rejoices as her plan successfully works. Similarly, Netra pretends to be a victim at the police station. At the same time, Purvi regains consciousness and rushes to the police station amidst the heavy rain.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).