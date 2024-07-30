Kumkum Bhagya: Krishna Kaul Recreates Vicky Kaushal’s Signature Step From Tauba Tauba, Co-stars Cheer

Producer Ekta Kapoor organized a fun party celebrating the success of her ‘Bhagya’ shows- Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi. From Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, Rohit Suchanti, and Aishwarya Khare to ex-actor Udaay Tikekar and others joined in for the celebration. However, Kumkum Bhagya’s team was missing, as none of the actors shared a glimpse. Now, the new Instagram story shows the lead actor Krishna Kaul flaunting his dancing, recreating Vicky Kaushal’s signature step from the recently released song Tauba Tauba.

The viral clip of Kumkum Bhagya’s Krishna, who portrayed the role of Ranbir, features the actor becoming the center of attraction with his dance moves. As Vicky Kaushal’s recently released dance anthem ‘Tauba Tauba’ started playing, Krishna couldn’t resist showcasing his dancing skills by recreating Vicky’s signature step from the song. His perfect moves and high energy caught everyone’s attention; indeed, his moves created an impact, and his co-stars Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma, Mugdha Chaphekar, Srishti Jain, and others cheered for him.

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar play the second-generation lead roles in the show, while Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the third-generation lead roles.

Krishna is a fun-loving person. He shares a great bond with people around him; his Instagram photos and videos prove this. At the same time, his special friendship with co-star Aparna Mishra often becomes the talk of the town.