Zee TV’s Jamai No. 1; Mugdha Chaphekar & Puja Banerjee Joins Simaran Kaur, In Power-Packed Fight Sequence Special Episode

Zee TV’s Jamai No. 1 takes an unexpected and thrilling turn when Neel’s (Abhishek Malik) sister, Manjri (Aarti Bhagat), is kidnapped, setting the stage for an intense rescue mission led by three fierce women—Riddhi (Simaran Kaur), Yashvi (Mugdha Chaphekar), and Resham (Puja Banerjee). In a special appearance, Yashvi and Resham join forces with Riddhi to take on the goons in a high-octane fight sequence that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Blending action, emotion, and strategy, the trio embodies Nari Shakti, proving that strength and determination know no bounds.

What sets this episode apart is how these women rewrite the narrative, flipping the script on the usual damsel-in-distress trope. Instead, they emerge as warriors fighting for justice. Adding a unique twist to the rescue mission, they use their wits to stage an elaborate dance sequence, cleverly distracting the goons before launching into an electrifying showdown. This episode is more than just action—it celebrates female empowerment, courage, and camaraderie.

Simaran shared, “This episode is extra special because Yashvi (Mugdha) and Resham (Puja) have joined Riddhi in fighting the goons and rescuing Manjri. Working with them was fantastic—it didn’t feel like we were shooting together for the first time! The sequence is a perfect mix of action and fun, where we fought and performed to a song to outsmart the goons. What excites me most is how this storyline highlights that women can take charge, stand up for themselves, and fight for their safety and rights. I have always believed in Nari Shakti, and this episode beautifully reinforces that. There’s even a dialogue where I say that while men may be physically stronger, a woman’s mental strength is unmatched. With elements of empowerment, high-energy fight scenes, and an entertaining dance sequence, I’m sure the audience will love it.”

Mugdha expressed, “I am thrilled to be a part of this special episode of Jamai No. 1! Zee TV has always been close to my heart, and it feels great to be back. This sequence is especially exciting because it shares a powerful message while combining action and entertainment. I’ve always loved shooting action scenes, and after quite a few years, I finally got to do one again as we take on the goons to save Manjri. More than just an action-packed episode, it highlights the strength of Nari Shakti and how women are capable of anything. Working with Simaran made the experience even more special, as I’ve known her for a long time. Shooting with her felt effortless and fun, making this episode even more memorable for me.”

Puja added, “I truly believe this sequence will be inspiring for women everywhere, as it highlights that we are much stronger than we seem. It feels amazing to be part of something that showcases Nari Shakti and reinforces that we are just as capable as men in every way. The action sequence is something I’m especially excited about, and I can’t wait for the audience to see it. Looking forward to all the love and support for this special episode!”

With breathtaking stunts and a fierce display of women leading the charge, this episode is a testament to how Jamai No. 1 continues to push boundaries and bring something refreshingly different to television.

To know what happens next, tune in to Jamai No. 1, every day at 10:30 pm, only on Zee TV!