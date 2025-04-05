‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Mugdha Chaphekar & Ravish Desai announce separation after 9 years

Television actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai have publicly confirmed their separation after nearly a decade of marriage. The announcement was made through a social media post, in which the couple acknowledged that they had been living apart for over a year and had arrived at a mutual decision to end their marital relationship.

The actors, who began their journey together after working on the show Satrangi Sasural in 2014, tied the knot in a private ceremony two years later. Their real-life partnership grew from an on-set connection, eventually leading to a wedding in Mumbai in December 2016.

Ravish Desai shared a joint statement on his Instagram profile, explaining the decision and requesting understanding from followers and the media. The post emphasized that their decision was reached with mutual respect and understanding, and also asked for privacy during this phase of transition.

Mugdha Chaphekar has continued to remain a prominent face on Indian television, with her role in Kumkum Bhagya earning consistent viewership and praise. Her character’s dynamic with co-actor Krishna Kaul has been one of the highlights of the ongoing series.

Ravish Desai, on the other hand, has been exploring roles across different platforms. His recent appearances in digital projects such as She (Season 2), Scoop, and Vijay 69 have added to his acting portfolio. In Vijay 69, he portrayed Abhimanyu, a key character in the sports drama.

While their personal chapter together concludes, both actors appear focused on their individual paths, continuing to engage audiences through their professional work.