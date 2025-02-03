Kunal Verma Exits Jhanak; Says, ‘Made Good Memories’

Kunal Verma recently entered the Star Plus show Jhanak in the role of Dr Vihaan. As we know, he was the new man in Jhanak’s life when she got abducted and tried to escape from the hands of the goons. Dr Vihaan saved Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and both of them got into a deal of Jhanak getting into Vihaan’s house as his wife and mother of his kid. However, soon, Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) came to meet Vihaan and was shocked to see that Jhanak had moved on in life.

There have been speculations over the last few days of Kunal Verma’s track ending. There were reports in the media about his character meeting with a gruesome death. However, Kunal had given in record to a media house that he had not heard anything like that. Now, a post coming from Kunal on social media about his apparent exit from the show has left fans shocked.

Kunal Verma is seen dressed in bright ethnic wear, and is seen along with Krushal Ahuja. Kunal claims that he made good memories and thanks all for it. He also mentions that he missed Hiba Nawab in this picture.

You can check the post here.

kunalrverma

Made Good memories thanks @krushalahuja9 missed u @hibanawab 😊

Hiba replies to the post putting up a heart emoticon.

Courtesy: Instagram

It will now be interesting to see how Kunal’s character wraps up in the show. As of now, there are also reports of Jhanak seeing a generation leap post which Krushal and Hiba are likely to make their exit.

We will wait for official confirmations on the future track and developments of Jhanak.