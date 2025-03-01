Ishqbaaaz fame Mansi Srivastava celebrates the 40th wedding anniversary of her parents in style; Check here

Actress Mansi Srivastava who was last seen in the Zee TV show Main Hoon Saath Tere in the role of Raima Bundela, recently celebrated the 40th wedding anniversary of her parents Mr Amulya Kumar and Mrs Usha Srivastava. She organized the entire event but kept it as a surprise for her parents. She took her parents to the venue to have a simple dinner. They were taken aback by seeing the huge arrangements made by Mansi to celebrate her parents’ big day.

Bonfire in Versova hosted the big event, and it was a Karaoke Night. In addition to family and close relatives, Mansi had invited her close set of friends from the industry including Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh, Aakash Dahiya, Neha Laxmi, Akshay Mhatre, Sanjay Gagnani, Poonam Preet, Paras Madaan, Jyotsna Chandola. It was interesting to see most of the cast of Ishqbaaaz present in the occasion.

We talked to Mansi who told us about her plan for the event and expressed how gratifying it was to give her parents a well-deserved 40th anniversary bash. “I had thought about celebrating the 40th year of marriage of my parents from last year. They had come to Mumbai. My circle of friends and family are in Mumbai. So it was a mix of friends and family to celebrate the moment. We planned to do the Karaoke at Bonfire in Versova. The younger generation as well as the elderly people from my family loved the Karaoke event. It was a fun night. All my friends showed up. I am thankful for everyone who made it a great moment for my mom and dad. They did not know that such a party was organized, I had kept it a surprise.”

A great moment indeed for Mansi and her family!!