Mohit Malik And Shrenu Parikh To Play Iconic Shiv-Parvati In Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikey

Good news for Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh’s fans—both are ready to make their comeback on screen after a brief break. Mohit will pair with Shrenu for the first time in Song TV’s upcoming mythological drama Ganesh Kartikey. According to reports, the duo will portray the iconic characters of Shiv and Parvati.

Mohit Malik, last seen in the TV show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, is all set to be back with a new role. This time, he will play God Shiva. On the other hand, actress Shrenu Parikh, last seen in Jaadu Teri Nazar in a cameo and Maitree as a main lead, will be back with a bang as Goddess Parvati.

Almost two months ago, Sony TV’s upcoming show Ganesh Kartikey’s teaser was released. In it, a young boy is seen flying on a peacock, who is likely to be Ganesh. Child actor Riyansh Vikram Dabhi will play the young lead as Ganesha, and Subhaan Khan will play the young lead as Kartikey.

Further, details about Ganesh Kartikey have yet to be revealed. However, the show will soon be released on Sony TV and Sony LIV.

Mohit Malik has appeared in shows like Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Phulwa, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Doli Armaano Ki and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. On the other hand, Shrenu Parikh has appeared in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Ek Baar Phir, Ishqbaaz, Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna, Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki and Maitree.