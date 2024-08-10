Jennifer Winget Bids Adieu To Her Character In Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani; Will She Not Be A Part Of Season 2?

Jennifer Winget is a heartthrob. The actress made her comeback with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Vahi in Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, leaving their fans nostalgic. As Jennifer and Karan received love in the past, their new show didn’t lag behind in winning the audience’s hearts and became a favorite of everyone. However, the actress now shared a video as she bids adieu to the show, which also raises the question of whether she will not be a part of Season 2. Let’s take a look below.

On Saturday, Jennifer shared a video on her Instagram as she bid adieu to the show. The video shows the actress’s fun moments behind the scenes of her character, Anushka, wearing a black lawyer’s jacket. The actress shared visuals from the sets of the show showcasing the camera team and her appearance as Anushka on screen. Lastly, she also shared a glimpse of herself enjoying dinner after the shoot, and her beautiful smile makes hearts flutter.

However, with her caption, Jennifer shocked us as she revealed that she is bidding farewell to the show, prompting us to think about whether she will return as Anushka or not be part of season 2. She wrote, “Thank you for all the love and kindness you’ve shown! Anushka rests her case for now.” This can also mean that the show will soon end, but the actress will return to the screens as Anushka in Raisinghani Vs. Raisinghani. Let’s wait and watch for further announcements.