Juhi Babbar opens up on divorce, marriage with Anup Soni, half-brother Prateik Babbar & more

Actor Juhi Babbar recently shared insights into her personal life, including her marriage to Anup Soni, her understanding of her parents’ unconventional choices, and her bond with her half-brother, Prateik Babbar in an interview with Lehrein Retro.

Speaking about her marriage to Anup Soni, Juhi explained that they were good friends before getting married. She said both of them were going through similar personal situations at the time, which led some of their friends to encourage them to consider a relationship. While she did not find the decision particularly difficult, she acknowledged that it required thought and understanding. Juhi added that only people who have faced similar circumstances can truly understand such situations and take decisions accordingly.

On her parents’ unconventional lives, Juhi reflected on her father, Raj Babbar, and his marriage to Smita Patil. She shared that her father had spoken to her about his relationship with Smita Patil when she was just seven years old. He explained the situation to her, and since then, Juhi has viewed it differently from how others might. She recalled how Smita Patil made efforts to ensure Juhi and her family felt comfortable and accepting during that time.

Regarding her half-brother, Prateik Babbar, Juhi stated that their bond as siblings is unshakeable. She emphasized that there was no question of “accepting” him as her brother because he simply is her brother. Juhi also mentioned that Prateik is deeply connected to the family and has even been inspired by her in his decision to change his name to Prateik Patil Babbar.

Juhi’s reflections offered a glimpse into her relationships and the dynamics within her family, highlighting their shared understanding and enduring bonds.