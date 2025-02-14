Prateik Babbar Goes Bold Kissing Priya Banerjee In Wedding Photos, Take A Look

Prateik Babbar finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Priya Banerjee, in an intimate ceremony. The actor started a new chapter of his life with his marriage on Friday, 14 February 2025, on the day when love is celebrated – Valentine’s Day. As soon as the couple shared their wedding photos, it went viral on the internet, featuring their bold kissing.

In the opening frame, Prateik boldly lip-kissed Priya posing in the background of dreamy decoration. The actor got emotional in one photo, while he put a ‘mangal sutra’ on Priya’s neck in the other. For their special day, Prateik and Priya embraced a traditional look in ivory attire.

Priya looked gorgeous in an ivory lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and threadwork, and the pearl and green emerald necklace set added a regal touch. On the other hand, Prateik looks dashing in an ivory blazer-like kurta with a matching dhoti and ‘pagadi’. Sharing the photos, the duo wrote, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime. #priyaKAprateik∞”

Prateik and Priya took wedding vows at the actor’s late mother, Smita Patil, ‘s house in Bandra, Mumbai. Only close friends and family were invited to the ceremony, and Prateik didn’t invite his father, Raj Babbar, brother, Aarya Babbar, and other family members.

Prateik’s marriage to Priya is his second marriage. Earlier, he was married to Sanya Sagar, but the duo filed for divorce just after one year of their marriage and were officially divorced in 2023.