Priya Banerjee Drops Unseen Photos From Mehendi, Goes Mushy With Prateik Babbar

Priya Banerjee tied the knot with Bollywood a for Prateik Babbar on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2025, in a dreamy setting at the actor’s late mother Smita Patil’s house. The photos of their weeds went viral, and now, just a few days after marriage, the actress has dropped photos of her unseen mehendi ceremony. Let’s have a look below.

Priya and Prateik’s Mehendi ceremony was all themed red as the duo embraced their look in vibrant attires. The opening frame showcases a bold lip kiss in the grand decoration and lighting, grabbing the spotlight. For the mehendi, Priya kept it simple with round mehndi designs and simple diagonal patterns on her hands and feet. Throughout the photos, the couple embraced each other’s presence and often got mushy, from kissing to close hugs.

For the Mehendi, Priya wore a bralette-like red blouse with a matching simple skirt, which highlighted her curves. With maan tika and layered earrings, she rocked her traditional elegance. On the other hand, Prateik opted for a chikankari jacket over a plain red kurta and matching pajamas. All the photos screamed attention, and one could not resist reacting. The moment when Prateik kissed Priya on her cheeks while she was getting mehendi carved on her hands created candid bliss.

Prateik Babbar didn’t invite his father and brother to his wedding, while his other relatives from his wife’s side attended the ceremony.