Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee are two of the most talented and admired young individuals in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have worked immensely hard in their own niche in order to do good quality work in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, we truly love it. Both of them are known to be low-key in general and that’s why, anything and everything that they do or perform manages to win the attention and limelight of one and all and in the real sense of the term. Well, as far as their mutual bonding and equation is concerned, they both managed to remain very lowkey about everything. But guess what? Finally, they decided to make something official from their end.

Well, the two of them have been dating secretly for quite some time and on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day in the year 2023, they decided to make their relationship official. The two of them posted cute and romantic photos with each other and well, we are truly in awe with every bit of it. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

