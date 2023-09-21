Kashti doobi jo meri lehero me....: TMKOC Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shares an emotional and cryptic post

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, the talented actress who captured our hearts with her role Roshan in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking and emotional post that left her fans thinking its deeper meaning.

The post featured a captivating image of Jennifer seated in a pond near Kavele Dam, Pali. She wore a striking red top and green pants, a contrast to the natural beauty surrounding her. Her attire was accentuated with a pearl necklace and bracelet, and her bold red lipstick added a touch of glamour. However, it was her caption that truly captured attention: “Kashti doobi jo meri lehro me, Log kinaro se hatt gaye saare…” See the picture here!

Jennifer also shared another heart-warming photo, one that celebrated three generations of women in her family. In this image, she stands alongside her mother and her daughter. In this captivating snapshot, each woman is dressed in attire representative of their respective generations. Jennifer’s mother, resplendent in a traditional saree, embodies the timeless elegance and grace of past generations.

Jennifer herself is pictured in a salwar suit. The third and youngest member of this heartwarming trio is Jennifer’s daughter, who graces the photo in a lavender frock. Jennifer aptly captioned her post as “Throwback- 3 generations – Mom, Me, and Lekissha.” This photograph is more than just a charming family portrait. Check the photo below!