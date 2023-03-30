Mahhi Vij, the popular actress, who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram and shared her health update via a video. In the video, she mentioned how this time she is experiencing more troubles.

She said in her video, “I had a lot of body pain, especially my bones were aching a lot. This covid is worse than the previous one. I was feeling breathless for quite some days. It had not happened earlier. I want everyone to stay safe. Don’t take it easy because we don’t want our parents or kids to get infected because of us.”

While sharing the video, Mahhi captioned her post: “I am Covid Positive. Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of urself don’t take it easy. This covid is severe Mask on #covid Santize Pray for my speedy recovery 🙏”