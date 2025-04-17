Balika Vadhu Fame Neha Marda To Make Her Comeback After 3 Years, Shares Audition Glimpse

Good news for TV actress Neha Marda fans: The actress is all set to make her comeback on screens. The actress has been on hiatus for more than three years now after quitting the show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti in December 2021. She became a household name after her portrayal of Gehna in the longest-running show, Balika Vadhu, from 2008 to 2011.

Though Neha has been away from screens for all these years, the actress kept the audience engaged through her social media. On 16 April 2025, she posted a glimpse of her audition for her comeback. The actress also wrote, “Today’s audition day. Coming back very soon.” The glimpse of the audition shows Neha showcasing her talent as she gets emotional, which also reminds us of the old days, leaving us nostalgic.

However, Neha didn’t reveal anything about her upcoming project, but we can expect her much-awaited return to TV shows. Her show Doli Armaanon Ki in 2013 also made her everyone’s favorite. The actress started her acting journey with Sahara One’s Saath Rahega Always. Later she also appeared in shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Mamta, Shraddha, Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi, Kahe Naa Kahe, Laal Ishq, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and many more. She has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatra Khatra Khatra and others.

Neha Marda married Ayushman Agrawal on 10 February 2012 in Kolkata. Ayushman is a Patna-based businessman. After eleven years, the couple welcomed their first child, Anaya, in 2023.