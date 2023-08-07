#HappyFriendshipDay: I wish and pray that my daughter becomes my best friend in future: Neha Marda

Actress Neha Marda is in a happy phase of motherhood with her daughter being born this year in April. Neha is presently enjoying her motherhood, with her bundle of joy Anaya Agrawal. On the occasion of International Friendship Day, Neha is seen talking about her besties.

Neha celebrated her Friendship Day with her daughter, taking care of her, feeding her and playing with her. “As of now, my plans rotate around my daughter Anaya. I wish and pray that she becomes my best friend in future.”

Neha went in length talking about her friends. “My all-time best friend from nursery is Swati Jain, from Kolkata. We are like-minded people. The best part is that we do not connect for maybe a month or even a year, and when we meet, we start from where we left. The connection is so strong.”

“The friend who I have chosen over the years as a good friend is Ragini Gakhar. We worked together in the show Doli Armaanon Ki. She played my sister-in-law Aditi in the show,” adds Neha.

“My third best friend is someone who I met at work and the person became my family. Jaya handles my work, and is my best friend too,” she continues.

“My co-actor from Balika Vadhu, Smita Bansal, is my heart and love. Also, my husband is a great friend to me. Though ours was an arranged marriage, we have built a strong bond of friendship. I am very glad to have a friend as my partner,” explains Neha.

Hope all our readers had a fabulous Friendship Day!! May the year be filled with good friends for one and all!!