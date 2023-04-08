The day started with the good news of Neha Marda welcoming her first child, a baby girl, last night. The actress best known for her role in Balika Vadhu was admitted to hospital due to complications in her pregnancy. However, with God’s grace, everything is fine now, and the actress and her husband, Ayushman Agarwal, welcomed their first child.

Neha Marda pregnancy complications

Though Neha Marda faced complications in her pregnancy, the actress is fine now and has given birth to her baby. But as the baby is premature, she was moved to NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for observations.

The actress shared her experience after giving birth with Times of India and talked about her last trimester complications. “My BP became a concern soon after I got pregnant, and it went erratic in the fifth month. Our doctor had prepared us for it in advance. Complications were expected, but fortunately, everything went about fine. I am glad the phase is over, and I have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. Both of us are doing fine.”

Neha continued, ” I hope to be discharged by the end of this week and my daughter in a fortnight. I am yet to hold my child and gaze at her lovingly. She was with me briefly before she had to be moved to NICU, being a premature baby. She has to put on some weight.”

Neha Marda Marriage

The actress got married to businessman Ayushman Agarwal in February 2012. And after almost 10 years, the duo welcomed their first child. Neha shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

