Jaineeraj Rajpurohit, the talented actor, who is known for his work in projects like Balika Vadhu, Naagin, OMG: Oh My God!, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Miley Jab Hum Tum, is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Jaineeraj shared his favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Pizza

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Thai Curry

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yes, I cook sometimes. I just make boiled vegetables and salad with apple cider vinegar and black pepper.

Veg or Non Veg?

Pure veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I eat everything if I have to avoid it then it’s Karela.

Your erotica food?

Avocado.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Pani Puri with amrit dhara flavour.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would like to see Akshay Kumar, as he eats healthy food only.

Midnight snack?

Ice cream.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Only tea.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Tea.