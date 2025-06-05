Manish Goel Says Good Bye To Anupamaa, Shares Adorable Journey Video

Manish Goel, who made his comeback to screens with Anupamaa, has now bid farewell to the show. After working with the team for almost three months, his character ended on a positive note. He portrayed the character of Raghav, who won hearts with his presence in the show. As he exits the show, the actor pens a heartfelt farewell note accompanied by an adorable journey video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish penned a heartfelt farewell note and also shared an adorable journey video. The video begins with the actor posing with the Shah family, and it further introduces each person related to Anupamaa, from the spot dada, directors, and actors to the lead actress, Rupali Ganguly, and the producer, Rajan Shahi.

Sharing his journey video in his story, the actor wrote, “To all the viewers/fans and admirers out there. This is my heartfelt tribute to my journey in Anupama with the entire cast & crew. If I missed anyone, sorry for that. Thanks for all the love for RAGHAV. It was overwhelming. I wish everyone at Anupama a super successful journey ahead while new beginnings awaits for me. Thanks again. Love to all.”

View Instagram Post 1: Manish Goel Says Good Bye To Anupamaa, Shares Adorable Journey Video

Manish extended his special thanks to Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show. Replying to Manish, the producer said, “THANKS SO MUCH MANISH BEST WISHES ALWAYS THU THU THU.”

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions.