NDTV Marathi Launches Marathi Entertainment Awards to Honour Excellence in Marathi Entertainment

NDTV Marathi, the flagship Marathi news channel of NDTV, is proud to announce the launch of the NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards, a prestigious new platform to recognize and celebrate outstanding contribution to Marathi entertainment across Movies, Television, and OTT.

In just its first year, NDTV Marathi has already made a significant impact in the Marathi media landscape, earning widespread recognition for its comprehensive election coverage and thought-provoking political conclaves. Building on this momentum the channel is now expanding its reach to honour excellence in Marathi entertainment industry, a space that continues to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and cultural depth.

The NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards will spotlight the finest talent in Marathi cinema, television and OTT, acknowledging artists, filmmakers, content creators, and production houses that have significantly contributed to shaping the Marathi entertainment landscape.

The Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 will feature winners across Jury, Critics, and Special Categories, ensuring a comprehensive and fair evaluation of talent and creativity. The esteemed jury for this year includes industry stalwarts such as Bharat Dabholkar (Advertising Professional, Writer, Director), Swapna Waghmare Joshi (Director, Writer, Producer), Usha Kakade (Founder-President, Gravittus Foundation; Producer – UKP), Akshay Bardapurkar, (Founder-Head, Planet Marathi Group), Abhijit Phanse (Producer, Director & Writer, Ravan Future Productions), Aditya Sarpotdar (Film Director, Producer), Rahul Ningappa Khichadi (NDTV Marathi), and Mrs. Nidarshana Ramesh Gowani (Founder, Kamala Ankibhai Gowani Trust).

IWMBuzz is the curation partner for the awards, contributing to the selection process alongside the esteemed jury.

The award categories span various facets of filmmaking and television, including:

• Best Film

• Best Director

• Best Actor In A Leading Role

• Best Actress In A Leading Role

• Best Actor In A Supporting Role

• Best Actress In A Supporting Role

• Best Music Album

• Best Playback Singer (Female)

• Best Playback Singer (Male)

• Best Lyricist

• Best Story

• Best Screenplay

• Best Cinematography

• Best Art Direction

• Best Background Score

• Best Editing

• Best Costume Design

• Best Series

• Best Actress In A Series

• Best Direction In A Series

• Best TV Show (Fiction)

• Best Actor In A TV Show

• Best Actress In A TV Show

• Best TV Show (Non-Fiction)

• Best TV Show Anchor

Additionally, the Critics’ Awards will be presented in the following categories:

• Critics Award Best Film

• Critics Award Best Actor

• Critics Award Best Actress

• Critics Award Best Director

With these awards, NDTV Marathi reaffirms its dedication to championing excellence, not only in journalism but also in cultural storytelling.

Niyati Bohra, Executive Editor, NDTV Marathi, stated, “The Marathi entertainment industry is on a remarkable rise. Known for its rich cultural heritage and compelling storytelling, Marathi cinema, television, and digital content have gained traction with audiences worldwide. As NDTV Marathi, we look to recognize the individuals driving this growth and shaping the future of Marathi entertainment.”

Adding to this, Gaurav Dewani, Revenue Head, NDTV Brand Studio, highlighted the broader significance of the initiative, stating, “As NDTV expands its regional presence, the Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 reflects our commitment to driving growth in the regional entertainment space. This initiative not only celebrates exceptional talent but also creates valuable opportunities for brands and stakeholders to connect with engaged local audiences, reinforcing NDTV’s leadership in delivering high-impact partnerships.”

Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of IWMBuzz, commented on the partnership, stating, “Marathi entertainment holds a rich legacy, and its influence continues to grow in the Indian entertainment industry. At IWMBuzz, we are committed to celebrating talent across all platforms, and this partnership with NDTV for the Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 is a step toward elevating regional storytelling. Recognizing and honouring the best in Marathi entertainment not only nurtures the industry but also strengthens its cultural impact.”

With an extensive range of categories and a distinguished jury, the NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 is set to establish itself as a premier event, elevating industry benchmarks and celebrating creative excellence in Marathi film and television.