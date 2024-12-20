Pankit Thakker And Prachi Thakker Officially Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

After two decades of marriage, TV actors Pankit Thakker and Prachi Thakker have officially finalized their divorce, marking the end of their long-standing relationship. The couple, who had been living separately since 2015, saw their marriage officially dissolve in early December 2024. Both Pankit and Prachi have remained tight-lipped about the divorce, with neither offering a public comment on the matter.

The duo, who had tied the knot in 2000, faced numerous challenges over the years. In 2016, they publicly announced their separation, which had already been a reality for them since 2015. Despite their attempts to reconcile, including seeking counseling, the couple ultimately found peace living apart.

In a candid 2021 interview, Pankit Thakker shared his perspective on the situation, revealing that they had tried every possible avenue to save their marriage, but nothing worked. “We went to notable counselors, but it couldn’t help us. We tried almost every possible way to save our marriage, but found peace and happiness after living separately,” Pankit explained. He added that both he and Prachi were in a better place now, appreciating the mutual respect they still shared.

The couple’s decision to part ways amicably reflects their focus on individual well-being, despite the difficult journey they endured together. “We still respect each other, and things are very clear between us,” Pankit stated.

Both Pankit and Prachi are well-known in the Indian television industry. Pankit gained popularity for his roles in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Kumkum, and Barsatein – Mausam Pyar Ka, while Prachi appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Havan, and Aaina, among others. Their professional careers, however, took a backseat to their personal struggles in recent years.

Although the couple’s marriage has ended, their shared history and mutual respect seem to have endured, with both moving forward in a more positive phase of their lives.