Television | Celebrities

I would love to work with Sonakshi Sinha; wish the best for her OTT debut: Pankit Thakker

Pankit Thakker who is presently seen in Janam Janam Ka Saath, is a great fan of Sonakshi Sinha and wishes to work with her, and also sends out his best wishes for her OTT debut.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 May,2023 11:55:42
Actor Pankit Thakker who is currently seen in TV show Janam Janam Ka Saath, is a great admirer of Bollywood diva, Sonakshi Sinha and is keen on sharing screen space with her.

He says, “Sonakshi always deserves better and I feel she is really doing great. She was outstanding in Lootera but I personally feel she didn’t enjoy her due that she actually deserved. Sonakshi was also nominated for Best Actress and has always won hearts since her debut.”

Sonakshi will be seen in Dahaad, the Amazon Prime project that will launch on 12 May.

Pankit feels Sonakshi would have been more popular if she featured in movies that used to release earlier.

He adds, “She honestly should have been born in an earlier era where the “typical” desi looks were always appreciated. She is a classical beauty and cannot successfully play second fiddle to a hero. I never found her out of place in any movie she acts in. All her female-centric movies are awesome because she’s playing to her strengths (particularly Akira & Khandani Shafakhana).”

Pankit known for featuring in popular shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Dill Mill Gayee is keen on sharing screen space with the Dabangg actress.

He adds, “I’m always an admirer of her beauty and talent. I wish to share screen space someday with her. Now when she is making her OTT debut my hopes are very high. Zoya and Reema both are very good writers. Also, Sonakshi looks good as a cop. I’m excited to watch her. I’ve always wondered Indian series are not popular across the world. Hopefully, this series will give much-needed recognition internationally, considering its India’s first web series to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival. I’m all in for Sonakshi Sinha’s comeback. She has so much acting potential.”

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

