Actor Pankit Thakker, who is currently essaying the role of Kunwar Sa in TV show ‘anam Janam Ka Saath, is celebrating his birthday today. The actor resolves to do more good work and keep his audience entertained.

He says, “I want to grow with my work as I grow with age. I want to keep my audience entertained with my acting. I look forward to playing more challenging and promising roles onscreen. This is my birthday resolution. I want to raise the bar as an actor and be a part of bigger and better content.”

Talking about his birthday celebration, the actor who made his debut with Ekta Kapoor’s popular drama Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and later won another milestone with medical drama Dill Mill Gayye, continued to share, “I’m visiting a temple nearby to start my day with the blessings of my almighty. I’m thankful to my parents and my family for always being supportive. I’m grateful to my fans for loving me and showering their blessings. Usually I enjoy celebrating my birthdays with my close friends. I had a good time yesterday with my friends while ringing in, my special day.”

The actor was seen partying with popular producer Sonali Jaffar and her husband Amir Jaffar. Actors like Milloni Kapadia, Neeraj Malviya, Richa Rathore, Ketki Kadam, Abhishek Avasthi, Sneha Singh, Producer Ishreen Vadi and designer Dhara Somaiya also joined in the celebration.

We wish Pankit a very happy birthday, he is popularly known for featuring in shows like Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others.