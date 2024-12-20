Pranali Rathod Drops Surprising Reaction On Rumours Of Her New Show ‘Durga’ Going Off Air, Take A Look

Well-known diva of Indian television, Pranali Rathod, cemented her niche in the business with her impactful performance on TV shows. She became everyone’s favorite after portraying ‘Akshara’ in the top show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, after the leap, the actress left the show and fans wished to see her again. Pranali picked ‘Durga’ from a bundle of options to mark her comeback. In September 2024, Pranali’s new show ‘Dugra’ alongside Aashay Mishra was released, rejoicing her ardent fans. However, with the recent rumors, the actress failed to impress the audience with her new show, and the show might go off air soon.

As per the media reports, Pranali Rathod starrer Durga might go off air in January 2025. The reason behind this decision might be poor performance. Even after bringing new twists and turns, the show failed to grab attention as it continues to receive lower TRP rates. Amidst these rumors, the actress shared a surprising reaction that no one could expect.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pranali Rathod shared a collage photo flaunting her facial expression skills in a chic ensemble. This hints that the actress is enjoying herself, and the rumors of ‘Durga’ going off air might only be rumors. However, due to the show’s poor performance, chances are high that the makers may decide to end the show soon. Well, whatever it may be, the time will tell.

In the photos, Pranali poses wearing a vibrant blue denim jacket and rounded her appearance with her open curls hairstyle, glowing pink cheeks, and pink lips, making her look oh-so-beautiful. From flaunting her pout and glowing cheeks to her pretty smile and edgy jawline, the actress made us fall for her.