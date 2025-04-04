Qubool Hai 2.0 Fame Gurpreet Bedi Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Kapil Arya

Well-known TV actress Gurpreet Bedi welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Kapil Arya recently. The couple is currently embracing parenthood with their little bundle of joy. The actor couple was blessed with their first child on 2 April 2025. To reveal the news to their fans and followers, the duo dropped an adorable video on social media.

Sharing the news, Gurpreet captioned her post, “Our tiny world just got bigger & happier.” In addition, the actress revealed the gender and date of birth of her child with cute jungle theme animation where the deers unveils the exciting details and wrote, “Oh Deer!

We have news to share, So cute, so tiny Our Bambi is here!” Further highlighting their happiness and seeking blessings, they said, “Our adventure continues With our little Baby Boy. 2 April 2025. Need your love & blessings!”

Colleagues and stars like Salman Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Karan V Grover, Shireen Mirza, Aditi Sharma, and others congratulated the couple, and several fans also expressed their happiness.

Gurpreet Bedi married Kapil Arya in December 2021, and after almost four years, the couple welcomed their first child. Gurpreet is known for her appearances in shows like Qubool Hai 2.0, Laut Aao Trisha, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and others. Kapil Arya has appeared in shows such as Jag Jannani Maa Vaishnodevi, X Zone, C.I.D, and Doli Armaanon Ki.