Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta Overwhelmed as Fans Rally for ‘Lovely Lolla’ Season 2

Launched on 24 December 2024, Dreamiyata Dramaa—the latest venture into digital entertainment—made a splash with its very first two original shows: “Lovely Lolla” and “Dil Ko Rafu Kar Le,” both premiering on 25 December. While Lovely Lolla recently wrapped up its season, the buzz continues to grow.

The finale of Lovely Lolla has left fans both satisfied and yearning for more. The series, starring Isha Malviya as Lovely, Gauahar Khan as Lolla, and Nikhil Khurana as Arjun, concluded with a heartfelt resolution that resonated deeply with its audience. The show’s unique blend of humor, emotion, and complex relationships has garnered a dedicated fanbase. Viewers have praised the show’s storytelling and character development.

Fans took to Instagram to share their emotional reactions and growing attachment to the series. Comments flooded in with messages fans said, “We want Season 2,” “Don’t end Lovely Lolla,” and “We’ll miss the trio—hoping for Season 2!”

The creators, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, have been widely appreciated for their work. As conversations continue, fans hope the beloved characters will return to explore new narratives and relationships in a potential second season.

Sargun Mehta shared, “Lovely Lolla was a very special show for us—it was bold, heartfelt, and full of quirks. The response we’ve received, especially to the character of Lolla, has been overwhelming. Seeing people ask for Season 2 reaffirms that we connected with our audience correctly. We’re grateful—and Lolla might be back with more madness!”

Ravie Dubey added, “We’re truly humbled by the love Lovely Lolla has received. The kind of comments, DMs, and fan theories we’ve seen since the finale dropped are incredible. As creators, this is the kind of response you dream of. Season 2? Let’s just say—when the audience speaks this loudly, we listen.”