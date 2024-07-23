Reports: Anupamaa to take a leap; Adaa Khan and Neeharika Chouksey approached

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has recently seen a small jump of time of about six months. However, the buzz is that there is a bigger leap happening in the show. Presently, the lives of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) have seen a sea-change, with Anuj not remembering his past, and Anupamaa heading an old-age home.

As per media reports, Anupamaa will see a bigger leap now, of nearly five years. It is also in the news that there is a powerful cameo entry to come in the near future.

Actors like Neeharika Chouksey (Faltu) and Adaa Khan (Naagin) have been approached for the role, as per reports.

Also, there is this intrigue being built on the whereabouts of Adhya post the separation of Anuj and Anupamaa. As we know, both Anuj and Anupamaa faced individual accidents, before the story track moved forward.

It will be interesting to see how the leap now happens, and how the makers decide to take the story of Anuj and Anupamaa forward.

Let us wait and watch as of now!!