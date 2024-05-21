Reports: Is Shivangi Joshi Offered Rajan Shahi’s Next Project?, We Tell You Here

Shivangi Joshi has been in the news for both personal and professional reasons!! While there are rumours of Shivangi dating her Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka actor Kushal Tandon, there are also speculations related to her next big project.

Shivangi was in the news recently for her OTT project Couple Goals where she will be seen with Harsh Beniwal.

Shivangi who is even today remembered for her lead portrayal of Naira in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, on Star Plus, has always expressed her desire to work with the ace Producer once again. She had also graced the Iftaar party organized by Rajan Shahi, on the set of Anupamaa.

News of Rajan Shahi making a love story for Star Plus has further rekindled the desire of Shivangi working with Rajan. What’s more? Rajan posted a picture taken along with Shivangi Joshi and this started the rumours about Rajan Shahi probably casting Shivangi in his latest project.

Rajan, for the uninitiated, had earlier promised to give fans the loved Jodi of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi another show of his.

So what’s the truth? Is Shivangi doing Rajan’s next project? Only time will answer this.

As for now, we are waiting to know more on Rajan Shahi’s next project.