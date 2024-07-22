Reports: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 to start soon? Read here

Colors is on a roll as its recently launched reality show Laughter Chefs, which is a celebrity-based fun and culinary concept, is doing well for the channel. The show has been consistently doing well on the ratings chart. Now, the anticipation and expectation are high for the channel’s next reality show launch. As we know, Colors will soon bankroll the adventure reality show’s new season, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Amidst that, there is news of the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss to also come up with a new season.

Yes, the buzz is that work has begun on Bigg Boss 18 at the initial level. As we know, the digital platform of the channel Jio Cinema presently airs Bigg Boss OTT 3 which is hosted by Anil Kapoor. The show, as we know, is entering its climax phase where the winner will be chosen soon.

So evidently the next big launch on Colors has to be Bigg Boss 18. A report on Saas Bahu Saazish suggested that the new season of Bigg Boss will be launched soon, sometime in the month of October this year.

Well that is good news!! Salman Khan was indeed missed in the OTT version of the show. And all eyes are now on Salman Khan to make his return to the TV version of the reality show.

Are you all game for yet another thunderous season of Bigg Boss?