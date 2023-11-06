Television | News

RIP: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Baa, Aparna Kanekar passes away

Saath Nibhana Saathiya's veteran actress Aparna Kanekar aka Baa passes away. Co-actor from the show express their grief. Read here

Saath Nibhana Saathiya veteran actress Aparna Kanekar who essayed the role of Janaki Baa Modi in the popular show passed away at the age of 83. She was loved and respected by all on set. Actors Lovey Sasan and Mohammad Nazim posted their tributes on social media talking about their loss. They put up their pictures with actress Aparna and shared their love.

Soon after the news came out of her passing away, netizens reacted with immense grief and sadness over the demise of the actress.

Expressing her deep sorrow, Lovey Sasan, who played Paridhi in the show, remembered the late actress as a beautiful and strong individual. Paying her tribute, she wrote, “My heart is very heavy today as I learned the passing of someone very dear to me & a true warrior. Baa you were one of the most beautiful strongest individuals I know inside and out. I am truly blessed for the unforgettable times we were able to share on set and the once in lifetime connections we made. Rest in peace my cutie Baa. You are so loved and so so missed. Your legacy will live on (sic).”

Nazim wrote putting up pictures of Baa, “Two hardest things in life are hello for the first time and good bye for the last. RIP Baa”

Here are the pictures from Lovey and Nazim’s profiles with Baa.

Iwmbuzz.com sends out condolences to the departed soul. RIP… Baa.

