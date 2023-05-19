ADVERTISEMENT
Theater | Celebrities

Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rupal Patel Owns A Theatre Group

The very famous Indian actress Rupal Patel who portrayed the role of a typical mother-in-law in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, has her own theatre group. Read the article to know more.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 May,2023 10:37:09
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rupal Patel Owns A Theatre Group

Rupal Patel, aka Kokilaben Modi, in the very famous daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She is a versatile actor in the Hindi Television industry. Her performance as an actor Haas always amazed the audience. She has ruled over the hearts of millions. Born in 1974 in Bombay and working in the industry for years, she has come a long way. But do you know she owns a theatre group? Read more to find out.

Kokilaben started her journey with acting at her school. She is a Gujarati and learned acting at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. However, she has a degree in commerce. Interestingly the actress owns a theatre group named Panorama Art Theatres with major child plays.

To make it big in the acting field, the actress stepped into Bollywood with her minor role in the 1985 film Mehak. Later she became part of many films like Antarnaad, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, Papeeha, Mammo, and Samar. She started her serial journey with Shagun as Lakhi. However, her role as Kokilaben Modi made her the ultimate queen among the audience. Her dialogue from the show also went viral, and the netizens enjoyed the trend.

Are you a Rupal Patel fan? Undoubtedly yes! Let us know in the comments.

Rupal Patel styles her look for her on-screen avatar in Tera Mera Saath Rahe

I am proud to play the righteous character of Kokila Modi yet again: Rupal Patel on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Real reason why Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel quit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Fame Rupal Patel’s Family, House, Cars, Salary, Net Worth And Biography

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Veteran Actresses And Their Strong Portrayals On TV
Veteran Actresses And Their Strong Portrayals On TV
From 'Aapko Kya?' To ‘Jab Walk Karte Hai’: Popular TV Show Dialogues That Became Viral
From 'Aapko Kya?' To ‘Jab Walk Karte Hai’: Popular TV Show Dialogues That Became Viral
Kishwer Merchantt To Nakuul Mehta: TV Stars Who Have Done Theatre Shows
Kishwer Merchantt To Nakuul Mehta: TV Stars Who Have Done Theatre Shows
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Written Update S-03 Ep-550 16th July 2022: Surya and Gehna are reunited
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Written Update S-03 Ep-550 16th July 2022: Surya and Gehna are reunited
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Written Update S-03 Ep-544 09th July 2022: Surya becomes aware of Gehna and Agastya's wedding
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Written Update S-03 Ep-544 09th July 2022: Surya becomes aware of Gehna and Agastya's wedding
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Written Update S-03 Ep-532 2nd July 2022: Suhani incites Surya against Urmila
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Written Update S-03 Ep-532 2nd July 2022: Suhani incites Surya against Urmila
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu accuses Abhinav and Akshara of negligence
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu accuses Abhinav and Akshara of negligence
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to take help from Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to take help from Prachi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki lies about her kidnapping to her family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki lies about her kidnapping to her family
Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro
Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro
Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali
Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali
Read Latest News