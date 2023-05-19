Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rupal Patel Owns A Theatre Group

The very famous Indian actress Rupal Patel who portrayed the role of a typical mother-in-law in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, has her own theatre group. Read the article to know more.

Rupal Patel, aka Kokilaben Modi, in the very famous daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She is a versatile actor in the Hindi Television industry. Her performance as an actor Haas always amazed the audience. She has ruled over the hearts of millions. Born in 1974 in Bombay and working in the industry for years, she has come a long way. But do you know she owns a theatre group? Read more to find out.

Kokilaben started her journey with acting at her school. She is a Gujarati and learned acting at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. However, she has a degree in commerce. Interestingly the actress owns a theatre group named Panorama Art Theatres with major child plays.

To make it big in the acting field, the actress stepped into Bollywood with her minor role in the 1985 film Mehak. Later she became part of many films like Antarnaad, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, Papeeha, Mammo, and Samar. She started her serial journey with Shagun as Lakhi. However, her role as Kokilaben Modi made her the ultimate queen among the audience. Her dialogue from the show also went viral, and the netizens enjoyed the trend.

Are you a Rupal Patel fan? Undoubtedly yes! Let us know in the comments.

