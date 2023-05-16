Veteran Actresses And Their Strong Portrayals On TV

Ishwari from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ammaji from Na Aana Is Des Laado, and Kalyani Devi from Balika Vadhu not be real, but the way they essayed the spirit of womanhood on the small screen is commendable. All of them are gentle yet fierce, and their complex personalities have surely made a place in our hearts. Today, we list popular veteran actresses and their strong portrayals on TV.

Meghna Malik: The talented actress played a powerful and fierce antagonist in Na Aana Is Des Laado. Depicting the role of a larger-than-life personality, Meghna as Ammaji was much loved in season one for her bold avatar.

Surekha Sikri: The character of the formidable Kalyani Devi, aka Dadisa/Maasa, was played to perfection by Surekha. She was always loved for her portrayal and was solidly addressed as an institution.

Neelu Vaghela: The veteran star played the strong and fierce role of Bhabho in Star Plus’ popular daily Diya Aur Baat Hum. In the show, her command over the entire household and her children’s lives was something to look out for.

Usha Nadkarni: The actress, who played the role of Savita Tai from Pavitra Rishta, was rude in her tone but never cunning. In the show, she was seen as late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother and Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law.

Rupal Patel: The popular actress was famous for her strong portrayal of Kokila Modi in the long-running daily soap opera Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Her power-punched dialogues and her strong attitude make her one of the best characters on Indian television.

Supriya Pilgaonkar: Another finest actress essayed the role of Ishwari in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played the mother of lead actor Dev Dixit in the show. Her character influenced the relationship of the couple Dev and Sona in the soap. Her character was demure but simultaneously strong.

Anchit Kaur: The popular actress was seen in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja and played a modern mother-in-law to the male protagonist Ravi Dubey. Achint was shown as a jewellery designer who was shrewd and money-minded. Inspired by the character of Hema Malini in the film Jamai Raja, Achint made for an uber stylish saas on TV.

Ratna Pathak Shah: Maya, played beautifully by Ratna, was the real head of the house. In her off-shoulder blouses and chiffon sarees, the lady was sophisticated, bitchy, hypocritical, and fabulous, all at the same time. Maya’s character was a breath of fresh air.

