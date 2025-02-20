Rupal Patel Joins Sun Neo’s New Show ‘Rishton Se Bandhi Gauri’

Rupal Patel is a well-known Indian television actress. She became a household name portraying the character of Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which ran for a long time. She is termed one of the most popular ‘Saas’ in Indian television. After her brief break, the actress is all set to make her comeback with Sun Neo’s new show.

According to media reports, Rupal will appear in the new drama Rishton Se Bandhi Gauri. Producer Prateek Sharma’s banner Studio LSD is bringing the new show on board. Earlier, we reported that actor Savi Thakur will play the male lead while Eshaa Pathak will play the female lead. In addition, Rupal’s co-star in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, actress Swati Shah, will also appear in the show.

The show’s lead, Savi, has appeared in projects like Namah and Laal Banarasi, while Eshaa played the lead in Anokhaa Bandhan. On the other hand, Rupali Patel has also appeared in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Meenakshi Rajvansh. She also reprised her role as Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. She has appeared in films like Mehak, Antamaad, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, Papeeha, Mammo, Jaago, and many others. The actress has more than 60 thousand followers on her Instagram handle.

It will be interesting to see Rupal once again on screen, and the enthusiasm builds as we wonder how the new character will be.