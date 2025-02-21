Exclusive: Melanie Nazareth joins the cast of Studio LSD’s Sun Neo show Rishton Se Bandhi Gauri

Actress Melanie Nazareth who played the iconic role of Gulnaaz in Rabb Se Hai Dua, now joins the star cast of Studio LSD’s new show for Sun Neo titled Rishton Se Bandhi Gauri. Yes, Melanie has been part of the Prateek Sharma family for a long time, having worked in their shows Beyhadh 2, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Rabb Se Hai Dua. The first look of the show introduces the audience to the caring and loving nature of the protagonist Gauri which has bagged a positive response.

As we know, the new show on Sun Neo will have Eshaa Pathak and Savi Thakur as the main leads. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about these actors being locked for the show. We also wrote about noted actress Swati Shah playing a vital role in the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Savi Thakur and Eshaa Pathak to play leads in Studio LSD’s new show for Sun Neo

Exclusive: After Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Swati Shah to feature in Studio LSD’s Sun Neo show

Now, IWMBuzz.com has learned that Melanie has been signed on to play an integral part in the show. There are reports of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Rupal Patel also being in the prime cast.

We buzzed Melanie but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

