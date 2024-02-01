“Star Parivaar: Chhote Sadasyon Ke Bade Awards” With Audience’s Favourite Rupal Patel, aka Kokilaben, To Mark Celebrations With The Kids From Star Plus Shows! Rupal Patel Shares Her Excitement! Get ready to witness the fun today at 4.30 p.m. on Star Plus!

Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions. Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Pandya Store, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Aankh Micholi, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Star Plus is always keen to treat its audience with something interesting and exciting. This time, audience’s favourite Rupal Patel, aka Kokilaben, from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, will be returning on Star Plus with Star Parivaar: Chhote Sadasyon Ke Bade Awards that will air on February 1st at 4.30 p.m. Star Plus dropped an exciting promo featuring Rupal Patel and Star Plus Kids, namely Trishaan Shah (Ansh from Anupama), Hariti Joshi ( young Rukmini from Aankh Micholi), and Gantavya Sharma (Ashu from Imlie) in the special episode as hosts. The special episode showcases the Star Plus Kids and hosts awards for the members of Star Parivaar along with Rupal Patel. The kids are also to disguise themselves as some of the main characters for some fun acts and to have some fun games that would be part of the awards.

This time, the audience will get to see a different side of Rupal Patel and will surely fall in love with her. It will definitely be a visual treat to watch our favourite Kokilaben with the Star Plus kids.

Rupal Patel shares, “It was a great experience to engage with the Star Plus kids. This time, Star Plus has brought something very unique and exciting for its audience – Star Parivaar: Chhote Sadasyon Ke Bade Awards, which will air on February 1st at 4.30 p.m. on Star Plus. The special episode will bring immense excitement for the audience as our little champions will be judging your favourite Star Parivaar characters for various interesting award categories. It was one kind of experience for me, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting with the kids and playing some fun games with them, and it is always a pleasure to work with Star Plus; it is like homecoming for me. Get ready for the dhamaal and masti!”

With time, Kokilaben from Saath Nibhana Saathiya went on to become an iconic character and the show itself became legendary. The grandeur of Kokila Ben’s character was demonstrated to the audience in the show, and Rupal Patel’s endeavour will definitely leave the audience stuck to their television sets as she returns.

Star Parivaar: Chhote Sadasyon Ke Bade Awards will air today on Star Plus at 4.30 p.m.