Exclusive: Neelu Vaghela to enter Colors’ Suhaagan

Colors’ Suhaagan which is a complicated tale of Bindiya (Garima Kishnani), Payal (Sakshi Sharma), and Krishna (Raghav Thakur), who are tied together in a love triangle, recently saw the entry of actor Sahil Phull in the show. The show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, saw him entering as the character Samay, who is a man of many layers, adding to the mystery and intrigue of the plot.

In the current track, Bindiya, deeply wounded by Krishna’s outburst, seeks solace in her hometown, where she meets Samay, who has a big project in the works. With an MBA under his belt and a trail of successful startups, Samay exemplifies ambition and entrepreneurial spirit beyond his years.

Now, the show will see yet another important entry, that of Diya aur Baati Hum fame Neelu Vaghela. Neelu who is also seen presently in Colors’ new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, will play the role of Samay’s mother, is what we hear.

As per a reliable source, “Neelu who is a captivating performer, accepting interesting and varied challenges in roles, will be an engaging entry in the cast.”

We buzzed Neelu but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Neelu Vaghela is known for her portrayals in Diya aur Baati Hum, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, Shaadi Mubarak, Aye Mere Humsafar etc. She presently plays the role of Bhawani Chundawat, who is a politician, in Mera Balam Thanedaar.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.