Riya Deepsi and Divya Lakshmi Join the cast of Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav

COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ has been unfolding some of the most intriguing and lesser-known chapters from Mahadev’s divine journey—stories that surprise even the most devoted followers. With every track, the show goes beyond familiar mythology to explore the emotional, spiritual, and moral dilemmas of Shiv and Parvati. And now, the world of Mahadev is about to be shaken by the arrival of two powerful forces no one expected, Mansa Devi and Kadru Maa, essayed by Riya Deepsi and Divya Lakshmi, respectively.

Fierce, wounded, and consumed by the desire to rise above Mahadev, Mansa doesn’t come seeking love—she comes with fury. The world doesn’t know that she is Shiv’s daughter. It is a truth that has been hidden for years, and Parvati is utterly shocked when it finally comes out. Born from Kadru’s devotion and blessed by Mahadev under a solemn promise to stay away, Mansa was raised in isolation—believing her father had rejected her. That belief turned into rage, and rage into a mission to erase Mahadev’s name and establish her supremacy.

As she spreads fear and punishes those who resist her command, a desperate plea for help forces Shiv to confront her. The face-off is intense—Mansa stands before the father she resents, while Mahadev tries to stop the storm he never meant to create. Parvati is devastated to learn that Mansa is her husband’s daughter, and Kadru reveals the truth. What follows is a whirlwind of emotion, confrontation, and divine drama. With the entry of Mansa Devi and Kadru, the world of Shiv Shakti is headed into its most emotionally charged chapter yet.

Riya Deepsi shares her thoughts on playing Mansa Devi in COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav’, “It’s not the first time I’m playing a mythological character, but Mansa Devi feels like a different kind of challenge. When I saw the show’s first look, I was mesmerized by the divine aura, especially of Shiv and Shakti—never imagining I’d be a part of it. I’ve always felt spiritually connected to Shiv, so playing his daughter felt like coming closer to that bond. She’s not positive or negative —she’s emotional, layered, and human. I’ve worked hard on her dialogue, her emotions, and how she connects to Shiv and Parvati. Her look is also something I’m very excited about—grand, warrior-like, and unlike any other Devi portrayal. I can’t wait for the audience to experience this powerful side of Mansa Devi.”

Divya Lakshmi shares her thoughts on playing the role of Kadru in COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav’, “Collaborating with COLORS again feels like picking up right where we left off. I’ve had the joy of playing mythological roles in Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai with COLORS, even a cameo in Naagin 6—but this time, it’s something special. I’m stepping into the world of Kadru, the mother of Mansa and the powerful leader of Naaglok. Her amazing mix of strength and softness makes her story a captivating mystery. Interestingly, I’d been watching Shiv Shakti and secretly wishing to be a part of something like it. So, when the call came, it truly felt like a divine calling. I’m looking forward to knowing what viewers think of this track.”

Watch ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ every Monday to Sunday at 8:00 PM only on COLORS.