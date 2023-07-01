ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Riya Deepsi who was seen in the John Abraham starrer film Ek Villain Returns, will be seen in an upcoming web series, produced by Versatile Motion Pictures.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 18:02:39
Actress Riya Deepsi who recently shared screen space with John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, is presently shooting for a web series. The series which is yet-untitled, is produced by Versatile Motion Pictures.

The series has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

Riya was recently seen in the Zee TV show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, where she had varied shades to perform in her character. She has also been part of the projects Mahabharat, Begusaraai, Mombian, Game of the Sexes etc.

We buzzed Riya and she shared with us, “Well, I can only tell you that I play a very different role in this series.”

The shoot for this untitled series happened in Bhopal. And like many celebrities wanting to explore newer opportunities, complex characters, Riya too has bagged this prime chance of playing a pivotal role in this series in question.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

