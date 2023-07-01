Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Actress Riya Deepsi who recently shared screen space with John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, is presently shooting for a web series. The series which is yet-untitled, is produced by Versatile Motion Pictures.

The series has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

Riya was recently seen in the Zee TV show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, where she had varied shades to perform in her character. She has also been part of the projects Mahabharat, Begusaraai, Mombian, Game of the Sexes etc.

We buzzed Riya and she shared with us, “Well, I can only tell you that I play a very different role in this series.”

The shoot for this untitled series happened in Bhopal. And like many celebrities wanting to explore newer opportunities, complex characters, Riya too has bagged this prime chance of playing a pivotal role in this series in question.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

I enjoy and cherish hearing people’s stories and journeys: Riya Deepsi

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti

Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti