Lifestyle | Food

I am famous for the cakes and cookies I bake: Riya Deepsi

Actress Riya Deepsi is a foodie to the core and can bake some yummy delicacies like cakes and cookies. Here Riya talks about her favourites when it comes to food.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Sep,2023 10:35:23
I am famous for the cakes and cookies I bake: Riya Deepsi 851652

Actress Riya Deepsi who has TV shows like Mahabharat, Razia Sultan, Begusarai, Porus, Tere Bina Jiya Naye Na to her credit, is a foodie to the core. She cooks delicious delicacies and is an expert when it comes to baking. She makes yummy cakes and cookies and talks about the same here.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Riya talks about her food choices and her favourites.

Read them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Depends on my taste palate, but Pizza any day.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Everything, because I love everything.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yes, I do sometimes. I am a baker, so I bake Pizza, cook pasta, and bake cookies. I am still working on my recipes, so maybe next time.

Veg or Non Veg?

Veg

Baked or fried?

Hahahaha, Both

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Karela and Gilki

Your erotica food?

Hmmmm, Dark Chocolate Cake

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Watermelon with Feta Cheese Salad with Balsamic Vinegar 😂

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Honestly no one

Midnight snack?

Depends on my mood. But it’s mostly Pizza, Instant Ramen or Chips.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Hahahha Pizza because I make it from scratch

The best compliment got was for which dish:

It’s for the chocolate chip cookies actually. I am famous for the cakes and cookies that I bake 😁

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I aim to make Hindi appealing to the younger generation: Writer Sharad Trippathi 851446
I aim to make Hindi appealing to the younger generation: Writer Sharad Trippathi
Exclusive: Farida Dadi joins the cast of Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 851443
Exclusive: Farida Dadi joins the cast of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
Striking a good balance between Hindi and English is important: Dhartii Bhatt 851434
Striking a good balance between Hindi and English is important: Dhartii Bhatt
As actors, we promote the language of Hindi in our shows: Priyanshi Yadav of Pandya Store fame 851396
As actors, we promote the language of Hindi in our shows: Priyanshi Yadav of Pandya Store fame
I always prefer my script to be in Hindi: Rajesh Kumar 851380
I always prefer my script to be in Hindi: Rajesh Kumar
Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play the lead opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Swastik Productions' Colors show Chand Jalne Laga? 851371
Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play the lead opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga?

Latest Stories

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti and Preeta to join Luthra family’s Janmashtami celebration 851667
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti and Preeta to join Luthra family’s Janmashtami celebration
Meet spoiler: Shlok and Akki reach Pakistan 851665
Meet spoiler: Shlok and Akki reach Pakistan
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa decides to keep Malti Devi at her home 851659
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa decides to keep Malti Devi at her home
Do You Know That Sparsh Khanchandani aka Ichcha Of Uttaran Is Now An Advocate? Read Here 851654
Do You Know That Sparsh Khanchandani aka Ichcha Of Uttaran Is Now An Advocate? Read Here
Yash’s Next With Geetu Mohandas Confirmed By The Director 851653
Yash’s Next With Geetu Mohandas Confirmed By The Director
Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851471
Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer?
Read Latest News