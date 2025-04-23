Romiit Raaj Opens Up On His Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Journey, Upcoming Project & More

Romiit Raaj needs no introduction. The talented actor became a household name as Rohit Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With his charming personality and effortless acting skills, he has become everyone’s favorite. However, recently, the actor exited the show as the makers decided to end his part, leading to the major twists in the show. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the actor opened up on his journey, upcoming project, and more.

In an interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, Romiit talked about his journey on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, his character, upcoming projects, and more.

Talking about what he is taking with him from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Romiit highlighted that I have become a better actor on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also, the show is very amazing, and it is one of the favorites of his family, the best part was throughout his journey, his character Rohit got to explore scenes with all the characters in the show, for which he is very grateful. He didn’t fail to mention that he was supposed to appear for three months, but he worked for nine months, and it was a great time for him.

Further, Romiit also revealed that Rohit Poddar is one of his best characters. Undoubtedly, he has gained major fame as Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now that he is back in acting, Romiit aims to work more, just like Amitabh Bachchan used to.

Revealing about his upcoming project, Romiit revealed that he is waiting for a good project. He wants to work like Amitabh Bachchan, as he used to work in three shifts, which inspires him. So he is all ready and excited to be back again.

Romiit Raaj played the character of Rohit Poddar in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is produced by Rajan Shahi under the Director’s Kut Productions. The show casts Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the lead.