Romiit Raaj To Exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, His Character To Die In A Tragic Sequence: Reports

Romiit Raaj, the veteran actor who joined the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Rohit Poddar, the younger brother of lead character Armaan Poddar, is all set to exit the show. According to the latest reports, Romiit’s character will end in a tragic sequence, leading to major twists and turns.

The latest update about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is that Romiit’s track will end in a week, leaving fans in shock. His character will end in a tragic sequence, leading to his death. According to the reports by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, there will be a big Ghanghor puja celebration where the Poddars will enjoy dance and more. Amidst the celebrations, a big blast is likely to happen, leading to the deaths of Rohit and Shivani.

As per ETimes TV, Romiit’s character was planned for two months only at the beginning. However, as the story progressed, the makers continued his role, lasting for nine months. Before Romiit Raaj, Anupamaa actor Shivam Khajuria played the role of Rohit Poddar.

Talking about the upcoming twists, after Rohit dies, the makers are likely to again introduce a love triangle between Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi. Currently, Ruhi is carrying Armaan and Abhira’s baby as a surrogate mother.

So, are you excited to witness the massive changes in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?