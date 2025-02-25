Roshni Walia Shows Her Scary Accident Mark On Bike Ride, Fans React

TV actress Roshni Walia never misses a chance to create buzz. She doesn’t only share the glamorous side of her life but also the tragic stories, advising fans to be careful. Recently, the actress stepped out for some chilling time on her bike ride, which turned into misery as she met with a scary accident. Revealing details about her accident and injury, the actress penned a note showcasing the injury marks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Roshni posted a video showing her upper thigh injury. The actress revealed the dark maroon injury mark on her left thigh. This incident is alarming. The bold bruise looks scary and also gives us a hint of how much pain it might have caused. This accident happened because of certain clothes the actress preferred to wear during her bike ride.

Sharing the video, she put up the legendary Kishore Kumar song “Ye Kya Hua,” and Roshni describes her situation: “This song describes my situation right now lol. Guys, please be safe with your outfits on the bike, ’cause you can clearly see it didn’t work out too well for me. A dangerous and painful experience. Also please ignore me looking like a mess. Love you all, take care!”

As soon as the post was shared, fans reacted in the comments box and wished Roshni a speedy recovery.

A user said, “@roshniwaliaa oh damn That’s so shocking to see it wishing you speedy recovery.” While the other warned, “Get well soon and be safe at bike riding or even in gym.” The third commented, “Get well soon Roshini …”