Roshni Walia Celebrates Mom’s 50th Birthday, Divyanka Tripathi, Akansha Puri And Others Attend Party

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Sweety Walia’s 50th birthday bash last night was a star-studded event. Several Indian Television stars, including Divyanka Tripathi, Akansha Puri, Krishna Mukherjee, and others, attended the party in town. Now, the photos and videos from the fun night are going viral on the internet.

Roshni Walia’s Look For Mom’s 50th Birthday

The stunning Roshni was snapped in town last night, gracing her look in a cocktail party dress for her mom’s birthday. The young actress wore a silver glittery bodycon gown featuring a jaw-dropping neckline and thin slip. With the winged eyeliner, shiny red cheeks, and glossy red lips, she looked oh-so-breathtaking. Roshni’s grandmother also joined in for the celebration, keeping it cool and stylish in the colorful ensemble.

On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi shared a video showcasing insights from the birthday bash. For the group photo, stars like Krishna Mukherjee, Shiv Thakare, Mirza Shireen, Hasan Sartaj, Vivek Dahiya, and Archana Gautam posed.

However, birthday girl Sweety Walia caught our attention by wearing a bronze metallic gown. She styled her look with open hair, minimal makeup, and a beautiful smile. Undeniably, last night’s party was memorable. From taking crazy selfies and dancing their hearts out to enjoying each others’ company, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars had a fun time.