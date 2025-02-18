Shruti Sharma announces Gulf show, ‘Alboom’ Season 2, shares poster

Actress Shruti Sharma recently shared exciting news about the return of Alboom for a second season. She posted the announcement along with the show’s poster, expressing her enthusiasm for being part of the project.

Describing Alboom as the largest Gulf drama production, Shruti highlighted its narrative, which follows a group of individuals determined to carve their own path despite the challenges that come with change. The upcoming season aims to continue this journey, portraying the struggles and choices of its characters.

Directed by Lassaad Oueslati, the series is produced by Space of Creators, AD TV MENA, and Roots Productions. Shruti acknowledged the entire team’s dedication to shaping the story, appreciating the effort put into bringing the project to life. She also praised the director, expressing admiration for his work on the show.

The show is scheduled for release during the holy month of Ramadan, a period known for major television premieres in the Gulf region. As anticipation builds, fans are looking forward to seeing how the story unfolds in the new season.

With its return, Alboom is set to continue exploring themes of ambition, identity, and resilience. More details are expected to follow as the release date approaches.

Last year, Shruti Sharma had a great innings as she was a part of Netflix’s mega series, Heeramandi which was curated and made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and featured a stellar all-female ensemble. Her character and track was widely loved and appreciated by many.