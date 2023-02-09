Talented actress Shruti Sharma who has featured in challenging lead roles in TV shows Namak Issk Ka, Gathbandhan etc is a foodie to the core. She loves to cook the delicacies she likes. She also experiments with new recipes.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shruti Sharma talks about her passion for food and cooking.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Chowmin

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Chowmin

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yes I do cook. I can cook everything (veg).

Sharing a Bread Rolls Recipe.

It’s easy to make! Prepare aloo ka bharta with onion, tomato, boiled mashed potatoes, salt, coriander, red chilly, green chilly, chat masala(if you want). You can add masalas according to your taste. Once the bharta is ready, Put some oil (for deep frying) to heat in a pan.

Take breads one piece at a time, take some water in a bowl. Soak one piece of bread in water, both the sides and put it in your hand, drain extra water from the bread, don’t press it very hard otherwise the bread piece will crumble.

Take a spoon of aloo bharta and put it on the soaked bread in your hand.

Wrap the bread around bharta and make a ball of it. Jaise laddoo banate hain..drain out extra water. Make rolls according to your appetite and then deep fry them in the pan. One they are brown and fried, serve them with chutney or sauces.

Veg or Non Veg?

Veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Tinda and parwal

Your erotica food?

Red velvet pastry

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Tinde ki barfi

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Ranbir Kapoor Or Madhuri Dixit.

Midnight snack?

A glass of water !! I don’t allow myself a midnight snack!!!!!

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Oreo Shake and bread pizza

The best compliment got was for which dish:

When for the first time I cooked dal. My younger cousin compliments it till now!!